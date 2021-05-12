Local auto repair shop helping fix cars for free or low-cost through “Maintenance for Moms” program

High RPM Repair in Watford City is starting a program to help moms and dads in the community with car repairs they need — all for free or low-cost.

The shop posted their new program, “Maintenance for Moms” on Facebook on Wednesday. The program is designed for moms — and dads — who need help a little extra help when it comes to finances for getting their car working so they can have a reliable form of transportation to get around.

High RPM says they will repair one vehicle per household, one time, and they will cover all or most of the cost of getting the vehicle “safe and road-worthy” for someone in need.

One car will be fixed by the shop per month. They said they already have their first project for May.

To submit an application, click here.

High RPM is located at 1300 4th Ave NE.