Local bank’s Operation “Thank You” collects over 1,700 items to donate to veterans in need

North Star Community Credit Union is giving back to those who served our country.

They launched Operation “Thank You” in June to collect personal hygiene products for veterans.

According to Veterans Affairs, on any given night, there at least 76,000 homeless veterans sleeping on streets across the country.

They were able to collect over 1,700 items to donate to the local VA Center.

“It’s everything, it’s what credit unions are known for — people helping people. So if we can help our local area plus bring awareness to the need of our veterans here in our community and all over the nation,” said Branch Manager Sandi Widdel.

Widdel says if you were unable to donate during the campaign, you can still bring in items to the credit union and they will deliver them to the VA Center.