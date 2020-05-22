Local broadcaster and Minot High alum supports class of 2020 by streaming graduation

Coronavirus
Friday is a big day for seniors at Minot High School as they get their diplomas, and a day many didn’t think would be possible.

One Minot High School alumnus is helping out by live-streaming the graduation ceremony, which is taking place at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds Friday night.

Nick Hulberg is the voice of Minot High Athletics as one of their play-by-play announcers, and he owns the broadcasting business ProStyle Productions.

But tonight, Hulberg will be apart of the grand finale for the seniors who walked the same halls he did.

“I remember back to when I graduated in 2004 what a big day today was, so to be able to be a part of it and give people the opportunity to share this moment with them and for the kids is the main thing, you know, for them to have the opportunity to be able to share the moment is pretty neat,” Hulberg said.

To live-stream the graduation ceremony, click here.

