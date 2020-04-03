Local Broker Helps Bismarck Businesses by Buying Gift Cards

With the loss of revenue of dine-in customers, locally owned restaurants are taking a financial hit.

This motivated the owner of Knutson Realty to lend a hand by going around and purchasing multiple gift cards worth $15,000.

Some of the businesses he helped were Butterhorn, Toasted Frog, Nardello’s Pizza, Aleworks and restaurants at Hay Creek Shops.

“These businesses are in desperate need today and there’s going to be a long, difficult road ahead of them. So not everyone is in a position to be able to help. This is a struggle that so many folks are facing right now. But if there’s a way and something makes sense like it did for us, I would encourage anyone to find a way and get out and support these local businesses,” shared Cameron Knutson, owner of Knutson Realty.

Knutson plans to give the gift cards out as closing gifts to clients of the agency.