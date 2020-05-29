Local business starts scholarship fund for Fort Berthold graduates

A new scholarship fund has been set up for graduating high school seniors on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

The fund was started as a way to give back to the community this spring by Beaver Creek LLC — an oil field company located in New Town.

This year, four 2020 graduates will be awarded scholarships valued at $1,000 each.

“And our hope is that if we can get them in that right direction, yeah maybe we can’t provide 100 percent of the funding, but if we can provide a certain portion of that we would start to see excitement and hope,” C.O.O of Beaver Creek, LLC Barrett Withers said.

Scholarship applications are due June 20, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

