Local businesses are helping students get schools supplies

Now that school is right around the corner, schools supplies are needed. And several businesses are helping supply them.

Ten local businesses in downtown Bismarck is collecting school supplies and donating them to the Bismarck Public Schools.

When you bring in school supplies you will get a discount or gift card from that business that you can use.

The drive is put on by Lula B. Boutique and the owner Carly Lenihan says many kids are without supplies when school starts, so this is needed in the community.

“Kids have a soft spot in my heart so anything that I can do to go and help kids I am all for it. Even if it means you bringing in school supplies and get a discount then that’s perfect. Let’s fill these tubs to the top and more. Let’s get truckloads of stuff to the Bismarck Public Schools,” said Carly Lenihan, owner of Lula B. Boutique.

The drive runs until August 15th.

For more information click here