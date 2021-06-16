Local businesses experience staffing shortages

The record high level of unemployment is dropping back to pre-pandemic levels. But businesses are still looking for employees.

With state unemployment benefits and the extra three hundred dollars from federal government, people are finding not working pays more than working. For businesses this makes hiring people a challenge. When interviews are scheduled, some applicants do not show up.

“It has been a big challenge,” Job Service North Dakota Communications Director, Sarah Arntson said. “And that is nothing new to the state, it is something that we saw even before the pandemic. North Dakota is in a kind of a unique place where we just have more open jobs than we have people to fill them.”

The Paddle Trap in Mandan is one business that has had to adjust its menu hours to help its short-staffed kitchen workers. A limited menu is offered at the end of the night so workers have time to prepare for the next day.

“Very few people coming in for applications it’s been more than anything high school kids, some college kids coming in just for summer jobs.” General Manager Brendan Kennedy said. “Up until the last couple of weeks there was really hardly anybody interested in working at all.”

Businesses hope that people continue to apply to help out the staffing-shortages.