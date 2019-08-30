Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Local businesses making a difference for those with disabilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hunting and fishing is a big deal here in North Dakota, but people who are terminally ill or disabled might not have the chance to participate, so two local businesses are teaming up this weekend to make a difference.

“What we do is we take children and young adults who have disabilities or that are terminally ill on hunting and fishing adventures, as well as vets who may have lost a limb in combat,” said Outdoor Adventure Foundation Minot Director Felisha Henning.

One person going on a hunt soon is 12-year-old Wyatt Rollman. He has muscular distrophy and has recently started using a wheelchair.

“It’s given him the opportunity to really feel like part of a team and participate in things that he honestly thought he’d never be able to do,” said Karen Rollman, Wyatt’s mother.

Wyatt is heading to the Badlands at the end of September.

Everything is included from the hotel, to the gear and even something extra.

“After they get their kill and their shot, we actually team up with a taxidermist and have them mount it for them at the end,” said Henning.

Since it’s a non-profit, it relies on donations and fundraisers to be able to send everyone out. One of them is happening this Saturday.

The Lift Up a Dream fundraiser is happening at the Total Nutrition in Minot.

“Growing up, hunting and fishing was a huge part of my life, so I felt emotionally connected. Those were some of the best times I had growing up. So having the opportunity to help our local youth and military community, it was a huge thing. We’re really blessed to get the opportunity to help out with that,” said Total Nutrition owner Jeremy Holcomb.

“Just because somebody’s in a wheelchair doesn’t mean they’re any different. Take the time to get to know that person because you might be amazed at what you find,” said Rollman.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, August 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, August 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Deadly Weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Weekend"

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

5 Pricey Tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 Pricey Tickets"

Magic City Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Express"

Badlands Hunting Trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Hunting Trip"

Donating a Kidney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating a Kidney"

Scam Money and Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam Money and Tips"

Best Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Museum"

Survivorship Lifestyle Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Survivorship Lifestyle Program"

Cancer Nutrition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Nutrition"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19"

Bus Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Accident"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19"

Pride in the Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride in the Park"

Bow Hunting Firday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bow Hunting Firday"

Century defeats Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century defeats Minot"

Boys HS Tennis 8.29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8.29"
More Video

Don't Miss