Local businesses say the busy holiday season isn’t over yet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With just about everyone’s holiday shopping presumably done, that doesn’t necessarily mean the busy season is quite over for local businesses.

While the dust settles and the wrapping paper is ripped open, the day after Christmas is one of the busiest days for retailers like Kirkwood Mall.

The mall’s marketing director says they expect to see shoppers exchanging gifts, returning unwanted presents and spending those gift cards.

Even with the pandemic, they say nothing seems to be too out of the ordinary this year.

“Yes, we’ve had a very strong holiday season leading up to Christmas. So we expect the same to be after Christmas. And we continue to encourage people to shop the mall, shop local after the holiday season,” said Mikalah Auer.

Auer says some of the top shopping days are all in the holiday season: Black Friday, the weekend before Christmas and the day after Christmas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Vaccine Look Ahead

Preparedness Jars

Christmas Eve Meals

Banquet Christmas Eve

Holiday Traditions

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

A warm Christmas ahead with weekend snow chances

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Dickinson Trinity Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr. Wynne on Mutations

Vaccines and Kids

Florida adopters rescue 20 golden retrievers from China slaughter

Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

NDR Fund Extension

SYSK Grandma Jordis

Building Fee Waived

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories