Local businesses say the busy holiday season isn’t over yet

With just about everyone’s holiday shopping presumably done, that doesn’t necessarily mean the busy season is quite over for local businesses.

While the dust settles and the wrapping paper is ripped open, the day after Christmas is one of the busiest days for retailers like Kirkwood Mall.

The mall’s marketing director says they expect to see shoppers exchanging gifts, returning unwanted presents and spending those gift cards.

Even with the pandemic, they say nothing seems to be too out of the ordinary this year.

“Yes, we’ve had a very strong holiday season leading up to Christmas. So we expect the same to be after Christmas. And we continue to encourage people to shop the mall, shop local after the holiday season,” said Mikalah Auer.

Auer says some of the top shopping days are all in the holiday season: Black Friday, the weekend before Christmas and the day after Christmas.