Local businesses stepping up to make sure no child goes hungry during school cancelation

Local News

In tonight’s top story, local businesses are stepping up to make sure no child goes hungry during this school cancelation.

Magic City Hoagies in Minot is one of them. Owner Christine Staley said she wanted to offer a well-balanced meal that she would feel good about giving to her children.

Each bagged lunch has a sandwich, vegetable, fruit and a cookie. They have a choice between turkey, ham, or roast beef.

This is the first time Magic City Hoagies has done something like this and Staley said the response from the community has been great.

“It’s too bad that it has to be this kind of situation, but when I saw the governor discuss what was going on, and honestly we were the only case so far that I saw, this is from yesterday, I haven’t looked at the news today. I felt compelled that I have to do something,” Staley said.

You don’t have to bring your child down to get a meal. Staley just asks for the name of the school and the grade they’re in. She also said they are accepting free-will donations.

