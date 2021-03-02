‘Local care is always the best care’: Mayor announces new Sanford Health clinic, hospital coming to Williston Square

New restaurants, stores and even an airport have all popped up in one northwestern city over the last few years.

Today, that growth continues with the announcement of another major project.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug said, “Well, it’s been a long two weeks of keeping things secret.”

But on Tuesday, that secret was brought to light.

Klug announced that Sanford Health and the City of Williston co-signed a letter of intent with Sanford Health with the goal to improve healthcare in the Williston area.

“This was a long-term essential play for us to really be able to deliver care to this region,” Sanford Health President and CEO Michael LeBeau said.

“That was what my goal always was, was to bring in a healthcare group that was going to make this their regional center,” Klug said.

Klug says currently, the nearest specialty care is hundreds of miles away, but he believes being able to stay in the comfort of their own community will only be beneficial.

“Local care is always the best care. When you’re around your families, when you’re around where people can come and visit, you heal faster, you feel better about yourself,”

Construction of both a new clinic and hospital could begin as early as this fall.

It would be located at the new Williston Square.

“We have a site picked out on this 700 acres for them. They’re going to be the showcase of this whole Williston Square. They’re going to be upfront where everybody could see it,” Klug said.

Other parts of the project include a community board that will work with Sanford to provide local healthcare insight.

“We want to get a feeling of what Williston needs and that’s why this board is going to be so important. All types of people we need on this board and I suppose it might be nine or eleven people,” he said.

As of now, there is no cost point, but Klug says that’s not an issue.

“I’ve never built a hospital before so I don’t know, you know, but it’ll cost what it takes to right-size it for the city,” Klug said.

Construction is expected to take two to four years to complete.

The community board will be put together by the end of this August.