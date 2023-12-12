BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many different charitable organizations are lending a hand to those in need throughout Bismarck.

Now, two of them — who are focused on welcoming and treating each person with respect, no matter the circumstance — are being recognized with Humanitarian Awards by the City of Bismarck.

For the past 10 years, Sister Kathleen Atkinson has been seeking out the forgotten in our community with Ministry on the Margins. Starting as a prison ministry, the service expanded into a food pantry as she saw more need in the community.

“The first night that we started the food pantry,” Sister Atkinson explained, “we had three households, and we thought, ‘Whoa, we’ve made a difference in three lives, and three families now have food’. We’ve now expanded, and Ministry on the Margins is serving about 1,600 people a week.”

Sister Atkinson’s mission is to “Let all be received as Christ” — and whether they be homeless, imprisoned, or struggling with addiction, she says she helps whoever walks through her doors.

“Two nights ago,” she recalled, “I just happened to be here in the middle of the night, and a guy came in. He just walked over, and he said, ‘You know sister, there are some of us who are alive because you open your door’. It’s that strong of a benefit for some.”

Ministry on the Margins is not the only organization that’s being recognized for its benefits to the community.

The Dream Center in Bismarck is still settling into its new location (which opened earlier this year), but it is already having an incredible impact.

“It was May 29th of 2016 when I woke up with a vision that God had given me for a meal ministry surrounded with free services to help those in need,” stated Founder and Executive Director Jim Barnhardt.

Following this vision, Barnhardt visited the original Dream Center, in Los Angeles, which helped him understand what he felt called to do.

“We’d seen so much homelessness there,” he explained. “There were over 50,000 homeless people in roughly a 50-square-block area, and I came back saying, ‘this can’t happen in Bismarck.'”

Since that visit, the Dream Center has grown exponentially. Last year, Barnhardt and his wife sold their home and used the profit to help build the current Dream Center. There, they provide groceries, meals, and free services that help people transition to the next stage in their lives.

“Our real focus is on the low-income community,” shared Barnhardt. “There are thousands and thousands of low-income people in the Bismarck-Mandan area, and that’s who we target — trying to keep them from becoming homeless. Sometimes a job is lost, a car breaks down, or a kid gets sick. No matter what it is, you can end up sleeping in that broken-down car.”

Sister Atkinson and the Dream Center received their 2022 awards from the Bismarck Human Relations Committee at the Bismarck City Commission meeting on December 12. You can find Ministry on the Margin’s Facebook page here, and the Dream Center’s here.