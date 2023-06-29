BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A local nonprofit is aiming to bring awareness to a pressing issue in our state — and having a little fun while doing it.

Golfers gathered at the Hawktree Golf Club in Bismarck on Thursday for the 31:8 Project’s sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament. With a record-breaking turnout of nearly 40 teams, the local charity is on par for its goal of raising awareness for — and helping victims of human trafficking.

Stacy Schaffer, executive director and founder of the 31:8 Project, shared, “Human trafficking is a really heavy topic. We want to be able to educate people, but we also want the ability to have some fun while we do that. So, what’s nice about having a charity golf tournament is, not only do you get to have fun — we have some great weather out here, have some great food, great prizes, all of that, but at the same time we get to learn more about this topic. So, it’s kind of a win in both areas. You get to have education, but you get to have some fun while you learn.”

In addition to golfing, the tournament also includes many other ways to have fun, including cornhole, plinko, and even a chance at a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one shot.

The 31:8 Project also helps the community learn by holding events for high schoolers, the Bakken Human Trafficking Summit, and hosting activities such as bowling.

Trevor Opp, a financial advisor for Thrivent and a supporter of the 31:8 Project, said, “I enjoy supporting them because I think that Stacy Schaffer does a fantastic job, and I think that it is an area that is not talked about enough. I definitely think that there’s a focus in North Dakota, and you hear about it, particularly in the oil fields over the years, and I think that raising awareness for this is a very important thing.”

The proceeds of Thursday’s charity golf tournament will support the project’s survivor mentorship program, where they directly work with adult survivors of human trafficking.

The tournament also supports the project’s bravery backpack program, which provides care packages for children in foster care and emergency shelters after they have been removed from an unsafe or violent household.

Mark your calendars for the 31:8 Project’s first-ever gala this October. To find out more on how to support the mission of the Project, click the link here.