Local Chess Clubs Bridging The Gap For Kids

A local man is teaching kids across North Dakota how playing chess can be an alternative to sports.

Playing a sport has many benefits, like, critical thinking, concentration skills, and problem-solving.

But, some kids have disabilities that may prevent them from playing a physical sport, and some just don’t want to pick up a ball at all.

Todd Wolf, President of The North Dakota Chess Association, says chess has a lot of the same benefits, it’s just less physical.

Over the past few years, Wolf has been bridging that gap making sure all kids have an outlet and opportunity by creating Minot’s first chess club.

Today he held a tournament in Minot as well as a clinic teaching kiddos how to play chess.

“Chess is one of those things where it doesn’t matter how old you are or how big, fast, strong you are how high you can jump, it doesn’t matter male or female. You know, once you get the bug if you’re really interested in it you could become good at it.” Wolf says.

