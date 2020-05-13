Local churches keep Velva quilt tradition going for high school seniors

Every year since 1988, St Cecilia Catholic Church, Oak Valley Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church, and St. Peter and Paul Church have made quilts for all the seniors at Velva High School.

“We make a quilt that will fit their dorm bed and there’s an average of maybe 40 kids a year and I’d say that’s an average,” volunteer quilter Cherrie Thomas said, but although the number of graduates has stayed nearly the same each year, their normal tradition of quilt giving had a bit of a change.

“This year with the virus going on we can’t meet inside the church, so we decided to do an outdoor one,” Thomas said.

Students lined up outside St. Cecilia Catholic Church, received a blessing from the minister, then rode around the block to Velva High to begin choosing their quilt of choice that was hung on a fence.

“We needed to get these quilts distributed to them and instead of just probably driving to their houses or whatever we would’ve done, we just had to think outside the box and think how could we make this special for them and this is what we came up with,” volunteer quilter Tina Wobbema said.

Velva High senior student, Michael Thomas says despite this not being the normal way of doing things, he along with his classmates are still very appreciative.

“It makes me happy to be out here and see everybody and even if we don’t get to do it like we normally do it, it’s still nice to be able to see everybody and do something that has been done in past years,” Thomas said.

“We want them to have these quilts to take whatever road they choose in the next phase of their life and we want them to know we’re praying for them and that they have a good success in life and we’re always thinking of them,” Wobbema said.