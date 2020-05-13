Local churches keep Velva quilt tradition going for high school seniors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every year since 1988, St Cecilia Catholic Church, Oak Valley Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church, and St. Peter and Paul Church have made quilts for all the seniors at Velva High School.

“We make a quilt that will fit their dorm bed and there’s an average of maybe 40 kids a year and I’d say that’s an average,” volunteer quilter Cherrie Thomas said, but although the number of graduates has stayed nearly the same each year, their normal tradition of quilt giving had a bit of a change.

“This year with the virus going on we can’t meet inside the church, so we decided to do an outdoor one,” Thomas said.

Students lined up outside St. Cecilia Catholic Church, received a blessing from the minister, then rode around the block to Velva High to begin choosing their quilt of choice that was hung on a fence.

“We needed to get these quilts distributed to them and instead of just probably driving to their houses or whatever we would’ve done, we just had to think outside the box and think how could we make this special for them and this is what we came up with,” volunteer quilter Tina Wobbema said.

Velva High senior student, Michael Thomas says despite this not being the normal way of doing things, he along with his classmates are still very appreciative.

“It makes me happy to be out here and see everybody and even if we don’t get to do it like we normally do it, it’s still nice to be able to see everybody and do something that has been done in past years,” Thomas said.

“We want them to have these quilts to take whatever road they choose in the next phase of their life and we want them to know we’re praying for them and that they have a good success in life and we’re always thinking of them,” Wobbema said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wearing a Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing a Mask"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Census Offices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Offices"

Bicycle Boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Boom"

Quilt Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilt Tradition"

Wearing Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing Masks"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Coal Creek Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek Closure"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13"

Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain"

Bismarck Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Soccer"

Backpacks for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks for Kids"

Rural Grocery Sales Boost

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocery Sales Boost"

Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20"

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball"

Diaper Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diaper Need"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge