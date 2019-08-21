Local community garden has a bountiful harvest

A few months ago we told you about community garden gearing up for a season of growing and giving, and now, the harvest is plentiful.

Tomatoes, cucumbers, and so many other fruits and veggies were picked, and are now ready to go into the homes of people who need them the most.

Over a 100 pounds of produce was collected and the man in charge says it is a welcomed sight.

“We are overwhelmed with the response community wide for our lord pantry garden project. We’ve had an abundance of people supporting it in so many different ways. We have people who are physically wanting to help. We have people donating money and everyone seems to be so appreciative of the fresh produce.” says Gerald Roise.

Roise went on to say the response has been so great, they’ve set up additional times that volunteers can come and help out in the garden.