Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Local couple remains hopeful about their upcoming wedding despite COVID-19

Local News

Birthday parties, vacations and even weddings are being affected by COVID-19. Some people have rescheduled, while others have canceled completely.

But one Minot couple is remaining hopeful their wedding will go on. 

Justin Ternes and Emily Borud are high school sweethearts. The couple will have been together nine years on May 1.

“I was from Bishop Ryan, played hockey for Minot High. She went to Minot High and was a stat chick. Just kind of met through playing hockey and being around that stuff, and our friend groups kind of collided,” said Ternes.

In October 2018, Justin popped the question to Emily, and of course, she said yes. Picking a wedding date was a no-brainer for the couple: their anniversary, May 1.

Now, with the wedding just a month away, the couple is waiting to make any decisions, taking it day-by-day.

They say they’ve used their faith to remain so positive.

“We’re very low-stress people, type-B. We don’t get too worked up about things that are out of our control, which I think is something that really drew us to each other. We don’t get too worked up about the things we can’t control, which, it’s hard at times, but, what do you do?” Borud said.

The couple says if they do have to postpone the reception, they will still have a ceremony at their church with immediate family.

