Local credit union CEO joins national council

A CEO of a North Dakota credit union is making history by joining a wing of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Jeremiah Kossen of Town and Country Credit Union in Minot is the first from the state to earn a spot on the National Credit Union Advisory Council.

The council helps the bureau identify and change outdated or unnecessary regulations affecting consumers.

Kossen says he is most excited about the ability to learn from credit unions throughout the U.S. and bring the interests of North Dakotans to the table.

“A lot of things related to agriculture. Sometimes you can have situations where there might be a farmstead that is also a primary residence and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may not recognize some of the challenges that come with that kind of a set up,” Kossen said.

Kossen will serve a two-year appointment on the council.

