Local doctor and pastor says a mask mandate is what the state needs, agrees with religious services exemption

A North Dakota doctor who is also a pastor says a mask mandate is just what the state needed.

We learned his experience during the pandemic and what he believes should be done to navigate through it.

Dr. Gregory Culver travels all around the state working at multiple hospitals through National Medical Resources.

He says no COVID case is like the other, as he has seen firsthand the effects of the virus.

“One very, very sick and I needed to send this person out by ambulance. I spent hours calling around North Dakota to all the major cities. All the major hospitals. And so many were on COVID divert, meaning we are full. We cannot take any more patients,” shared Culver.

Culver says he supports the governor’s decision to implement a mask mandate and that the new mandate was required as cases continue to rise.

“So now we know that masks are actually very important. Not for keeping the individual virus from passing through the masks, but to stop particles of mucus from a cough or a sneeze,” explained Culver.

Culver is also a pastor at the Marshall Lutheran Church and says he is happy that religious services are one of the exemptions in the statewide order.

“If somebody comes in and wants to wear a face mask, wonderful. Please do. If somebody comes in and wants everyone to wear a face mask, let’s do it. There’s no problem with that,” explained Culver.

Dr. Culver advises not only his patients but also people in his congregation to consider wearing masks, not only for themselves but those around them.

“If something you’re doing is causing your brother to stumble, your fellow citizen to stumble, don’t do that thing. And if I walk into a store and people are uncomfortable because I forgot my masks in the car, I go back to my car and get the masks and put it on. Even if scientifically and science wise I know that in this situation that masks is or is not helping,” said Culver.

Culver says he has sent patients to Billings, Rapid City and Minneapolis because of hospital capacity issues in the state.