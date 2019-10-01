Local dog competing in DockDog World Championship in Iowa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — What started off as a fun day at the lake turned into so much more for a dog and his owners.

Three years ago, Bentley and his family went to the lake. And what started as a simple game of fetch led to talent not all dogs have.

After some initial reluctance, Bentley launched himself off the dock to retrieve the ball, and he wasn’t half bad.

“DockDogs came to Minot when he was almost two and we competed him. His first year he only jumped 13-feet-something, so we were like, ‘This is fun, he got some distance.’ And then the next year they came to Minot again, he banged out a 17, 18-feet, we were like, ‘Okay, we think you’re pretty good at this,'” said Kayla Wolff, Bentley’s owner.

On Aug. 17, Bentley beat his personal best and jumped 23 feet and two inches.

He’s ranked No. 1 in North Dakota and No. 4 ranked golden retriever in the world with DockDogs.
And just a few weeks ago, he was invited to participate in the DockDog World Championship in Iowa later this month.

Bentley and Wolff aren’t the only ones excited.

“I was really excited for her and Brody and for Bentley. And, our whole family is really excited for this opportunity for them. They work so hard,” said Rita Godejohn, Wolff’s mother.

Training to be a DockDog doesn’t always involve a dock. Sometimes, all you need is a tennis ball. Bentley doesn’t care who throws it, just as long as someone does.

“I run him two to three, four miles sometimes. I run him up and down hills and it really has helped condition him,” said Wolff.

To help build his muscle strength and improve his stamina, he wears a weighted vest while he runs, which could give him an edge against the 750 dogs he’s competing against in Iowa.

“It’s basically for Bentley. He enjoys it so much and just how happy it makes him. He’s really good and it brings us together as a team too and our bond has grown…very strong,” said Wolff.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Bowman Co Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Football"

Class A Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls Golf"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Deer Crossing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Crossing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1"

Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way"

Williston Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Stabbing"

Rain and Worms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain and Worms"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

MSU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Homecoming"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Beet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Harvest"

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"

Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss