Local dog competing in DockDog World Championship in Iowa

MINOT — What started off as a fun day at the lake turned into so much more for a dog and his owners.

Three years ago, Bentley and his family went to the lake. And what started as a simple game of fetch led to talent not all dogs have.

After some initial reluctance, Bentley launched himself off the dock to retrieve the ball, and he wasn’t half bad.

“DockDogs came to Minot when he was almost two and we competed him. His first year he only jumped 13-feet-something, so we were like, ‘This is fun, he got some distance.’ And then the next year they came to Minot again, he banged out a 17, 18-feet, we were like, ‘Okay, we think you’re pretty good at this,'” said Kayla Wolff, Bentley’s owner.

On Aug. 17, Bentley beat his personal best and jumped 23 feet and two inches.

He’s ranked No. 1 in North Dakota and No. 4 ranked golden retriever in the world with DockDogs.

And just a few weeks ago, he was invited to participate in the DockDog World Championship in Iowa later this month.

Bentley and Wolff aren’t the only ones excited.

“I was really excited for her and Brody and for Bentley. And, our whole family is really excited for this opportunity for them. They work so hard,” said Rita Godejohn, Wolff’s mother.

Training to be a DockDog doesn’t always involve a dock. Sometimes, all you need is a tennis ball. Bentley doesn’t care who throws it, just as long as someone does.

“I run him two to three, four miles sometimes. I run him up and down hills and it really has helped condition him,” said Wolff.

To help build his muscle strength and improve his stamina, he wears a weighted vest while he runs, which could give him an edge against the 750 dogs he’s competing against in Iowa.

“It’s basically for Bentley. He enjoys it so much and just how happy it makes him. He’s really good and it brings us together as a team too and our bond has grown…very strong,” said Wolff.