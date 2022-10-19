BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department are hosting a ‘Take Back Event’.

Next Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 to 10 in the morning, they will be collecting unused or expired medications at the Burleigh County Senior Center.

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

But how does it work exactly?

Well, people in the area are invited to properly dispose of their unused or unwanted over-the-counter and prescription medications — helping prevent drug diversion and misuse in addition to protecting the environment.

Nearly all medications will be accepted.

But it is important to note that, “sharps”, will not be accepted.

Sharps are things like: thermometers, glass, durable medical equipment supplies, syringes, and pharmacy inventory.

Cancer medications will also be denied at the event.

As the prescription and opioid overdose epidemic continues to grow here in our state, unused medications are also a health and safety concern to the public.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health sees the Take Back program as a chance to not only protect the environment but to also keep drugs off the streets and into the wrong hands.