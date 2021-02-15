Local effects of recent cold snap

February started out quite warm but took a nosedive just a couple of days in. Bismarck saw temperatures as low as 30 degrees below zero.

But how many days did Bismarck go without a temperature above zero?

We asked Zachary Hargrove from the Bismarck National Weather Service Office, and he said, “We had three days in a row, now that’s not to say we were really close a couple of those other days. It could’ve easily gotten to like a six or seven-day streak, but there were a couple days where we were like two or one above.”

Minot broke a record of nine consecutive days below zero. Several locations in North Dakota reported wind chills of nearly 60 below. And while it’s been cold, it’s also been dry.

Bismarck is 20 inches of snow below the average for this time of year.

That lack of snow brings its own side effects. Snowpack normally insulates the ground, but with it, there has been an increase in calls for service for frozen pipes. Local automotive shops are also seeing an increase in sales, thanks to the cold.

We asked Jonathan Perkins, the store manager at AutoZone in Bismarck, which items are flying off the shelves. He said that batteries, jumper cables, battery tighteners and jump packs have been selling in higher amounts.

A warm up is on the way, though!