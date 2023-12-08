MINOT, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is ranked the second least artistic state in the nation, according to TheStreet.

But here in the Peace Garden State, you can absolutely find beautiful art that comes in many different forms and is all around us. All we have to do is look for it.

“When you think of fine arts you think of music like band choir orchestra like rock like all of that. You think of dance and movement of the body and then you also think of the more fine arts where explicitly painting or sculpting,” said Mandy Smith, an art educator from Minot Public Schools.

There are benefits that come from having art in education. Art can tell a story that takes you on a journey through time.

“First of all art is an integral part of our world. Critical thinking helps children to make good decisions. it helps them with motor skills. Think about history how do we know the way things use to look? Through paintings through art. And I think that is very very important. I wish everybody saw the value in that,” said Margaret Lee the education coordinator for the Taube Museum of Art.

“Life skills learning to express yourself, learning to observe things in different ways, learning to apply skills. Troubleshoot problem solve. I mean in art I think we really learn from our mistakes. We learn how to fix things or redo it. We have that opportunity. It is more obvious in art,” said Smith.

Leaders say some kids in Minot should have access to more artistic avenues and one local museum had an idea.

“Unfortunately the Minot Public Schools for elementary kids does not have an arts coordinator. They used to. But due to whatever reason they don’t anymore. And the Taube decided that we needed to fill that void,” said Lee.

In the fall and spring, they have teachers go to different elementary schools, allowing more than 3,000 students to learn different styles and concepts of art.

“We are teaching the children how to paint a cherry blossom with liquid watercolors on real watercolor paper but the best part about it. If you think of a Japanese print it is the little chop with their initials at the bottom and that is a hard concept because the kids have to reverse it because when you print it is backwards,” said Lee.

One local teacher thinks art is important in all grades of school, but even more so in the early years.

“I think that like creative play and exploration through art supplies and ideas and mediums really just opens up opportunities for kids to learn,” said Smith.