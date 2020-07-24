Local family visits in person for first time since March due to on-going pandemic

COVID-19 has kept the elderly away from their families.

KX met one family that had their first in person visit who says it’s worth all the risk.

Lauri Schlosser’s family has not been able to hug or love on each other since the beginning of the pandemic.

It’s taken a toll on her parents who have been inseparable for over 60 years– until COVID-19.

“It’s not easy for either one of us. It’s depressing for both of us,” said Jan Lauer, the wife who has been separated from her husband.

Lloyd was put into a nursing home after his health began to decline due to Parkinson’s disease.

That did not stop the couple from visiting, as Jan would go see her husband every day– but just through the window.

“Well, one morning I was going to visit him and I had too many things in my hand and I caught the screen door and I fell. And I’ve really had a lot of trouble with my back since then,” shared Jan.

Schlosser joined the reuniting families and residents task force that was formed a few months ago. The goal to figure out ways to safely open long term care facilities.

From Schlosser’s perspective, she says she could not take not seeing her dad and has been vocal for change.

“We stand outside in the wind and the heat. And there’s days he can’t hear because it’s so windy and you can’t even have a decent conversation. And sometimes it’s not about what you have to say, it’s just being in their presence,” shared Schlosser, whose parents are Jan and Lloyd.

Initially they were told they could not visit him or take him out of the facility.

But Schlosser found out she could, her father, Lloyd would just have to quarantine when he returns.

“They have had positive staff and residents. They have basically put them all back in their rooms and quarantine them again. So now for me to bring him out is no different than if he stayed inside,” shared Schlosser.

Schlosser says she will continue taking her dad out for in person visits.

She says it’s all worth it to bring a smile to her parents face.

The facility Schlosser’s father lives in has three residents and eight staff who currently have coronavirus.