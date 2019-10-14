Local farmer deals with aftermath of massive snowfall

Wells County got hit with at least 30 inches of snow, affecting farmers during the harvest season. One Bowdon farmer is dealing, or trying to deal, with it all.

Being a farmer isn’t easy, but it’s a job Jon Tebelius signed up for 17 years ago.

“Here in this yard and around everything that we did, it is approximately 17 hours of snow cleaning just to make this happen with this heavy wet snow,” said Tebelius.

But he wasn’t prepared for this type of weather in October. Just last week his farm was hit with at least 30 inches of snow.

“We have had approximately eight inches of rain and 33 inches of snow since Sept. 20th,” said Tebelius.

But the weather took a toll on his animals, crops and his pockets. Tebelius won’t be harvesting much this year because of all the snow and mud. It’s going to set him back at least $50,000 to $100,000 in operational costs.

With all the snow, Tebelius couldn’t even feed his livestock the way he wanted too.

“It was difficult to get out. We were only pulling hay on the top of the corral. It took until yesterday evening to get them back on a nice mixed food with perfect nutrition,” said Tebelius.

He said he can’t wait until things get back to normal next year when he said he can start over.

When asked for advice to new farmers, Tebelius said to write a book because it’s going to be a long journey.

