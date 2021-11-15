Local fifth grade class learns valuable lessons while raising money for the Bismarck Cancer Center

One class of fifth graders at Foxhill Elementary is learning the importance of giving back. Their teacher sets up a fundraiser to give back to a local organization that has impacted her life.

Whitney Wold is a fifth grade teacher who decided it was time to teach her class the importance of empathy.

“As an educator, one of my goals is to provide my kids with multiple experiences that will help them become well rounded and compassionate individuals,” says Whitney Wold.

When Whitney Wold was in college, her mother Wendy was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“She immediately ended up having to go to the Bismarck Cancer Center for treatment and she went back and forth there for a few years,” says Whitney Wold.

In 2015, Wendy Wold lost her battle to the disease but her legacy continues to shine brightly through her daughter. In 2018, Whitney Wold came up with idea to create and sell shirts with her class. They decided the Bismarck Cancer Foundation was the best place for donations.

“We sat down and learned what cancer was, the different treatments, we learned how to build empathy and understand where people are coming from,” says Whitney Wold.

Linn Zander, the outreach representative from the cancer center says the money goes straight to the patients.

“Those things include: patient apartments, we give gas cards to those that are traveling, we have massage therapy,” says Zander on the provided services.

Other services available include, survivorship counseling, spiritual therapy, and so many other things for patients.

“We all know academics is important but being genuinely good humans and being kind is just as important,” explains Whitney Wold.

This is Whitney Wold’s third year donating to the cancer center with her class. The kids are able to connect the social skills they were learning by selling the shirts, back to the classroom.

“The kids were so excited, they were responsible for creating posters and getting them hung up around town, telling family members who would share things on social media and that would kind of help us get that group of people,” says Whitney Wold.

“We’re just so thankful they chose the Bismarck Cancer Center. I think it’s such a wonderful thing to not only give money to the cancer patients but to teach those fifth graders to give back,” says Zander

This year the class was able to raise $1,870.00 for patients.