Local Figure Skating Team Going to Nationals

The Bismarck Capital Ice Chips are preparing for their 10th straight trip to Nationals. The team practices five to six days out the week, all for a chance to prove they have what it takes to be on top.

“It’s just a lot of being here, being dedicated to the team, and it’s a lot of sacrifices of your own life. To be here and be with your team,” said senior skater Hannah Wilson.

The Ice Chips synchronized teams will be traveling to Rhode Island to compete against teams from across the country.

“I think it’s really cool. Our biggest competitors are from Chicago, New York and Boston. So to be little North Dakota, up there with them, is really exciting,” shared senior skater Elizabeth Fedorchak.

Coach Becky Gallion has been working with most of the girls for years, some of them since they were just 4 years old. She said the girls have only improved as the season goes by and will use the same routine.

They’ve been working on this routine since June of 2019 and didn’t perform it until the first in December at a competition in Detroit.

“It’s really based on the Elizabeth Smart story, and you know what she went through and how strong of a person she is, and these girls are all really strong. And powerful girls,” shared Gallion.

Since competing in December, after every competition, they have made changes based on suggestions made by judges. Making these changes has led to their success throughout the season.

“We’re just really working on executing cleanly every time. Thinking about those little details and just making sure we’re not making little mistakes. Because those little mistakes is what’s going to cost us a lot of points overall. So we just have to make sure we’re executing through each element, not getting ahead of ourselves,” explained Gallion.

For the last five years, the ice chips have placed on the podium, but have yet to take that top spot. Coach Gallion said this year just feels different.

The Ice Chips will have a performance this coming Monday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for the community to see what they have been working on. It will be at the Capital Ice Complex for free.