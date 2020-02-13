Local floral shops busy before Valentine’s Day

Local News

Valentine’s Day is Friday and you can feel the love in the air — especially at flower shops.

The National Retail Federation said people will spend close to $2 billion on floral arrangements for their loved ones — with more than 200 million roses used.

Workers at The Flower Box in Minot said they’re ready for the crowd. From roses to lilies and even chocolate, workers have been preparing for the big day of love for months now.

We spoke to the owner who said they even have a selection ready for those last-minute shoppers.

“We will have everything still tomorrow. From mixed arrangements, dozens of roses. We’ve got wine and beer baskets. We’ve got gourmet baskets. We have chocolate-covered cherries. We have candy. We have stuff for little kids as far as stuffed animals. Pretty much an array of everything,” said Tammy Holen, owner of the Flower Box.

She said even if customers come in and have no clue what they want, they are there to help them make a beautiful arrangement. The most popular flower she said, of course, is a rose.

