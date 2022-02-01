This Valentine’s Day, you don’t want to leave your significant other disappointed by waiting until the last minute to buy your sweetheart the flowers he or she is probably expecting.

“We do run out of flowers, maybe during the day; midafternoon during Valentine’s Day, we’ll probably run out,” said Jane Grabs, an employee at Dutch Mill Florist.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, that means time is of the essence to get the gifts you need. This is why florist shops are here to help.

”This is a very rewarding business all around. With Valentine’s Day, it is for someone special whether it be your fiancé, your wife, your husband, your parents,” said Leilani Shannon, owner of Dutch Mill Florist.

Dutch Mill Florist has spent the last eight months preparing for the upcoming special occasion.

“It is not an issue; we have prepared for Valentine’s Day for everyone,” said Shannon.

About 30 orders for flowers have already been placed. Flowers such as hydrangeas, tropicals, lilies, and of course red roses are some of the popular items chosen for Heart Day. And for those who aren’t fans of flowers, there are other alternatives such as candy bouquets.

“It’s nice for us to talk to our customers, it’s really important to us. We’ve made a lot of friends here. They do call every year for the holidays. It’s a lot of fun. We know what some of their spouses like and their family members,” said Grabs.

Dutch Mill Florist has been in business for 28 years and with the annual deluge of orders, the florist will be open for extended hours on the weekend of Valentine’s Day.

You can find information about how to place an order at the store here.