Local flower shop blooms with 3 generations of employees

Local News

There’s never a dull moment at Roberts Floral & Gift — not when you have three generations of couples working at the same time. 

“You’re working with your family. It’s awesome but some days it’s hard,” said owner Laura Ressler.

“We just all have to agree to disagree and get along and work things out.” 

The shop offers flowers, decorations, clothing and the list goes on. Being in Bismarck for more than six decades shows there’s an ongoing demand for flowers. 

“We do a lot of hospital business and stuff like that. People need flowers, flowers help them when they are sad and emotional. It’s actually an emotional business,” said Ressler.

While continued success smells great, the love of family is also in the air.

“She [Amy Pierce] is probably the funniest person I have ever met,” said designer, manager and son-in-law Joseph Pierce.

“She keeps me laughing all the time. She’s beautiful and a great mom.” 

When he met Ressler’s daughter and his future wife, Pierce never imagined he would be joining the family business.

“When we met and started dating, I worked in retail management,” Pierce recalled.

“When the opportunity came up, I had seen grandmom and grandpop in the business and I had seen her mom and dad in the business. I thought it would be really cool if there was something here for me.”

Everyone in the shop is hands-on and helps train new employees in the trade, making the most out of mums, carnations and a host of other floral masterpieces.

“When the six of us are all here, between the three couples we have almost 200 years of experience,” said designer and manager Amy Pierce.

“That’s in the greenhouse to the flower shop to being all here together. That’s where we all want to be and we have all been dedicated.” 

And with that dedication, this group of flower-focused family members hopes their business will continue to blossom for years to come.

