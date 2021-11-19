Local food pantry adds extra day in effort to serve more people

The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry has been serving families in the Ward County community for over 20 years, and now has expanded its availability to include an extra day to accommodate more people in need.

People can come once a week on either Monday, Wednesday or Friday to get their food, but in an effort to serve even more of the community, Tuesday evenings are being tested.

Tuesdays were chosen because many people couldn’t make it during lunchtime of the original three days.



“We realized that a lot of people are working and they still need food,” said Gerald Roise, chairman of the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry. “So they can’t come during our regular open hours.”

Volunteers who help out on Tuesday nights have the same reason for being there as the food recipients, they can’t during the days.



“A lot of us that come on Tuesday evenings do not have the means to come during the day because of our work schedules,” said Hannah Foley, the Tuesday floor manager. “And the pantry thought it was a great idea to bring Tuesday evenings into the mix and see how it goes.”

The amount of people taking advantage of Tuesday evenings is increasing.



“We’ve had a decent-sized crowd,” said Foley. “Since it’s new we’re still pushing the information that Tuesdays are open for people to come in. Over the three weeks, we’ve had an increase every week in the amount of people that we’ve been serving.”

Roise says being able to help people in the area is one of the best feelings and he knows the pantry is appreciated.



“I don’t know of a more rewarding experience in my life to be able to help those in need,” said Roise. “Many times we look around and don’t think there is a need, but when you visit with the clientele that come through our doors, there’s no doubt in my mind we are an extreme blessing to all their families.”

He says one of the best ways to help out the pantry is to donate.



“You can donate food, but even better than that is to donate dollars,” said Roise. “Cause we have a better means to buy that’ll spread your dollars further.”

The Lord’s Cupboard will be open on Tuesday evenings until Dec. 14 at 1725 W Burdick Expy.