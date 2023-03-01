BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is known for farming and ranching, and most of the big initiatives this year from our local ranchers are focused on keeping food local.

Not only are they pushing this plan this year, but they are also making their point clear at this year’s Grazing Summit in Bismarck.

The Summit is held not only for ranchers and farmers to network but to learn as well. KX News spoke with presenter Will Winter who says local foods are the foods we grow and the way to go for a healthy lifestyle and a healthy economy.

Winter says his job as a rancher is to learn the right tools to keep our fresh foods healthy and better than the store can.

“The most important thing to discuss,” said Winter, “is actually the people that are going to eat the food. We can talk all we want about the health of it, saving the climate, no pesticides, no herbicides, and all that, but if people don’t buy it, it doesn’t work. The people that are out there reading this article right now are driving the bus. This is the breadbasket of America, and making great food should be what we’re all about.”

Winter encourages us to say goodbye to junk foods and artificial products for a healthier and longer life — and that ND-grown food is just what you need to do so.

