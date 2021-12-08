Local grief counselor offers advice for those grieving during the holiday season

Grief is something people deal with year round but sometimes during the holiday season, it can be difficult.

“There is no merry in Christmas or happy in New Year because their love ones are no longer with us,” said Brenda Bergan, a professional grief counselor

Grief isn’t just about death. Grief is caused by loss.

“So many times people may feel like ‘well gosh why do I feel this way? Is this normal or not normal?'” said Bergan.

And she says during the Holidays, the emotions of grief can really be amplified. Bergan has experienced grief first hand. She lost her 16 year old son Brandon, 18 years ago.

“I felt like my sparkle was gone forever. You know I did not think it was possible to find joy, happiness, and purpose in life again,” said Bergan.

She says you can do things like celebrating your loved one instead of mourning them such as: changing traditions in their honor, writing letters, and decorating in their honor.

“I always say do something or do nothing but remember to be kind to yourself,” explained Bergan.

Grief can be draining mentally, physically, and emotionally. But Bergan’s best advice is to not ignore the pain.

“It’s not a question of pain or no pain, we know there’s going to be pain. It’s just a matter of what can we do to take the power out of that,” said Bergan.

If you or anyone you know may be dealing with grief this holiday season, visit here for a list of support groups.