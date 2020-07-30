Local group pushing to bring Theodore Roosevelt monument to the Peace Garden State

After the outrage that followed the death of George Floyd, many iconic monuments across the country were vandalized, and now, more and more statues are being removed as officials deem that they symbolize ties to slavery and confederacy.

Back in June, officials from New York City and the American Museum of Natural History came to an agreement to have Theodore Roosevelt’s monument removed.

“When they’re talking about removing the confederate statues and they happen to lump this one in with the confederate statues, well, Teddy Roosevelt was only 6 years old when the Civil War ended and he was from New York and North Dakota which makes him a Northerner Yankee, so he was not in the least involved with confederates,” Jim Aho said.

Aho says that he believes the removal of the Roosevelt monument comes from the controversy between what the statue really means.

“I think that the people are saying that it’s racist because he’s got a Native American and African American companion, but I just think that that could be depicted in a very respectful way because Theodore Roosevelt, he was one who did respect the Native Americans and the African Americans both,” Aho said.

While the debate goes on, the removal of the monument is confirmed. Now, instead of it being demolished or set away to collect dust, some North Dakotans have an idea of their own.

“This is the ‘Bring Teddy Home’ project,” Aho said.

Alex Moen started this project a month ago in hopes to get the monument moved to North Dakota, where Roosevelt spent a few years of his life as a hunter, conservationist and rancher.

“I just thought it would be a great place if you’re going to remove it, then to bring it here,” Moen said.

Moen and Aho told KX News the plan is to get as many signatures as they can on the petition and have it reviewed by government officials.

“If we can get anywhere between 1,200 and 1,500 signatures on the petition then it’ll be submitted by Governor Burgum to Senators Hoeven and Cramer, Congressman Armstrong and President Trump,” Aho said.

From there, a decision could be made which could take some time.

“We just hope to get it done before the statue is destroyed if that’s what the end goal or the end determination for that statue is,” Moen said.

The two say if the decision is in favor of the petition, then the plan would be to place the statue at either the Theodore Roosevelt National Park or at the coming Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

In the meantime, they said they’ll just keep collecting signatures.