Local Health Store Expects Nootropic Supplements Will Be a 2020 Trend

As 2019 comes to a close, new 2020 trends are already popping up.

In today’s Your Health First: a local health food store owner tells us about one type of supplement she says is on the rise: nootropics.

Lonna Brooks, the owner of Terry’s Health Products in Bismarck, refers to them as ‘brain enhancers’.

There are natural nootropics and synthetic ones. An example of a synthetic nootropic would be a stimulant you get from a pharmacy, like Adderall or Ritalin.

Today we discussed natural ones, which are anything from green tea to pills and oils. Each one is a different mix of herbs that improve your cognitive ability from memory to focus, and stress relief.

But Brooks says nootropics have actually been around for thousands of years.

“What’s new about it is companies have started combining a lot of these traditional herbs and things that have been used for thousands of years, and combining them into different formulas. Our American lifestyle is ‘go-go-go’, and everyone wants more focus, they want more creativity,” Brooks explained.

Brooks says if you stick with natural nootropics versus synthetic, there are no side effects.