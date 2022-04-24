Today the Live Your Legacy Walk or Run was held to raise funds for Brave the Shave Family Fund.

The Live Your Legacy Walk or Run is a club at Legacy High School for future medical professionals.



The walk today was at Sertoma Park.



Gryffen Sailer, chairperson for the club, says the crowd was smaller than last year but the turnout was good in spite of the weather.



She says the event went very well and they raised about forty five hundred dollars.

Gryffen says her biggest take away from the event would have to be that the kids are some of the strongest kids you will meet.



She says she does not know if she could go through what they do.