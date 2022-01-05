Local high schoolers use Spring semester to start planning ahead

The second half of the year is a stressful time for high school students approaching graduation. It’s now time for them to make life changing decisions and that can be intimidating. Luckily applying to college isn’t as hard as it use to be. Senior Class President of Legacy High School, Eli Fricke, said the process was pretty simple.

“I applied to UND for free and it was probably about a 5 to 10 minute process and was pretty easy to follow the steps the colleges offer,” said Fricke.

But it is important that students don’t wait until their Senior year to start applying for school

“It’s pretty crucial to apply early because you want to figure out what you’re doing next. If you wait, you won’t have time to apply for scholarships,” said Fricke.

“Really to get into the nuts and bolts of applying to college and prepping for after high school start about this time, in your junior year,” said Brock Ballweber, a counselor at Legacy High School.

For a week in October, The Bank of North Dakota waives all college applications throughout the state. Once an application is submitted, decisions are made pretty quickly.

“Of course I think education is moving to where, you don’t have to go to college to be successful, college is going to open a lot of doors for you, college is going to educate you in a lot more ways than just what you learn in a classroom.” said Ballweber.

Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is an application that assists students and parents with the costs of college.

“I strongly encourage all students to register for FAFSA, cause even if they’re not sure if they are going to college, it’s there if you need it. Rather than getting to college and saying ‘Oh I need some money, now I’m going to try and do FAFSA,'” said Ballweber.

The state of North Dakota offers a $6,000 in-state tuition scholarship but a lot of students want to try living on their own somewhere else.

“Of course some students want to go elsewhere as well, you know spread their wings a little bit, experience something that is not North Dakota, it’s more diverse in thought, elsewhere it can be diverse in many ways outside of North Dakota. Like a lot of us they might not like when it is negative 10 degrees,” said Ballweber.

Eli plans to stay close to home and major in business or communications at the University of North Dakota this upcoming fall.

“I’m really excited but also nervous for what’s next but I know I’ll have a lot of help,” said Fricke.