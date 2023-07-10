BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Healthcare professionals are hoping to foster a sense of community among survivors of stroke and brain injury.

Nurses from both CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health have teamed up to host a stroke and brain injury support group. This monthly event is focused on bringing together stroke and brain injury survivors, allowing them to share stories and ideas in a safe space.

“We don’t always see external side effects,” said Sanford Health Stroke Coordinator, Haley Gilstad, “but sometimes, we have those things that people are dealing with internally like anxiety and depression — so this is really a safe space for them to talk about those things.”

“It also provides them a nice space where they can come and they know that they’re not alone,” added CHI St. Alexius Stroke Coordinator, Brannigan Hamrick. “That there are other people who are going through exactly what they’re going through, what they’re feeling inside, and know that they have support.”

The group meets monthly at the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Public Library. For more information, click here.