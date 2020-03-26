Local Job Service offices can help if you need assistance filing for unemployment

Live Now
Unemployment numbers in North Dakota are soaring. Gov. Doug Burgum said Tuesday that close to 10,000 people filed for unemployment in just a week’s time.

We know that you may have to apply for assistance and Job Service North Dakota says it’s here to help you.

The process can be fairly simple but you might hit a few snags on the way: like user name help, or navigating the website. We spoke to a Job Service office manager who says even though their doors are closed, they can still help you.

“Some of those basic questions like what’s going to be asked of me. Where should I do it, can I call the claims center? Again, if you have a computer please, apply throught our website. A lot times it’s just directing them. Making sure they’re on the right page,” said Susan Ogurek, Office Manager, Minot Job Service.

The manager says the most problems she has seen is people applying on the wrong site. CLICK HERE, for the correct website.

