Local late-night talk show to host free, live season finale this weekend in Minot

Late-night television has become local in recent months and another opportunity to see it live and in-person is coming up this weekend. Plus, it’s completely free.

Good Night Minot premiered back in November and the crew has put on a total of three completely sold-out shows.



It’s structured pretty closely to other late-night talk shows you may have seen, with an opening monologue, musical and interview guests, and skits filled with relatable and local humor.



This time around, they’re taking the stage at Oak Park.



The show’s host, Jake Thrailkill said, “You should come on Sunday if you like to laugh and if you don’t like to laugh, you should come too because we’re the people who are going to bring that laughter out of you and give you a little bit of a look around at what’s been going around in our community and what’s going on in a bigger surrounding area and give you some laughs about it.”

The coronavirus did derail some of the cast and crew’s summer plans for more show opportunities, but this outdoor season finale was all a part of the plan from the very beginning, and it came at the perfect time.

“I really hope Sunday night brings a moment for everyone to kind of forget about how rough 2020 has been with lots of laughs, drinks from The Starving Rooster, live music from Myles Barcomb and the Sweet Dreams. We have incredible guests, talented musicians joining us and really front to back an amazing show created by the hard work of the good night Minot team,” said Jonah Lantto, the show’s executive producer and owner of Good Talk Network.

The show is Sunday, July 12, and is free to the public thanks to the Arts in the Park series by the Minot Area Council of the Arts.



Guests are welcome as early as 5 p.m. to enjoy food and drinks from The Starving Rooster, and the show is expected to start around 6:30. It will be followed by live music from Myles Barcomb and the Sweet Dreams.



A fair warning — the humor is geared toward a mature audience.