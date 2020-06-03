Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Local law enforcement shares thoughts on working during civil unrest

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Law enforcement officers wake up every day not knowing what could happen while on the job.

Just within the last week, we’ve seen an officer shot and killed in Grand Forks and around the country, protests have heightened tensions between police and civilians. We asked a Burleigh County Deputy his thoughts on what it’s like going to work in a time of civil unrest. He says no matter what’s happening, his philosophy stays the same.

“It makes it a little bit harder, but you treat everyone the same. Dignity, honor, respect, integrity and you’re never going to have an issue. We don’t do this for us, we don’t do this for the glamour of wearing the badge and the gun, we do it for the people in the community. We have to help them, we’re there to serve and protect and as soon as we violate that trust that’s when we start having issues like what happened in Minneapolis,” said Deputy Joe Citta.

Deputy Citta also says he knows there are some people out there who don’t like police just because they are law enforcement. he says it’s his job to treat them with respect, too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Police Dangers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Dangers"

Airmen Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen Identified"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3"

Robert One Minute 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-3"

Race for Rescues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Rescues"

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge