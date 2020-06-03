Local law enforcement shares thoughts on working during civil unrest

Law enforcement officers wake up every day not knowing what could happen while on the job.

Just within the last week, we’ve seen an officer shot and killed in Grand Forks and around the country, protests have heightened tensions between police and civilians. We asked a Burleigh County Deputy his thoughts on what it’s like going to work in a time of civil unrest. He says no matter what’s happening, his philosophy stays the same.

“It makes it a little bit harder, but you treat everyone the same. Dignity, honor, respect, integrity and you’re never going to have an issue. We don’t do this for us, we don’t do this for the glamour of wearing the badge and the gun, we do it for the people in the community. We have to help them, we’re there to serve and protect and as soon as we violate that trust that’s when we start having issues like what happened in Minneapolis,” said Deputy Joe Citta.

Deputy Citta also says he knows there are some people out there who don’t like police just because they are law enforcement. he says it’s his job to treat them with respect, too.