Local Law enforcement thankful for community food deliveries

While some have holidays off, a lot of others, are still clocking in.

For instance officers and staff at the Minot Police Department, celebrated their Thanksgiving, on the job.

But, members of the community have been dropping off various holiday items all week, including a pumpkin pie, yesterday.

And, a meat and cheese platter just this morning.

One officer we spoke with, says the Police Department gets a lot of food during the holidays, but also, throughout the entire year.

“We all enjoy it cause we don’t get to go home and eat dinner or lunch or times are moved for us to meet that meal and you know, going from calls during the day and being able to come by the police department and grab a snack is pretty amazing,” said Patrol Officer Jesse Hartman.

Officer Hartman says although they appreciate all the goodies they get since they do spend a lot of time in their cars, they like healthy snacks, too.