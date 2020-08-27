Local lawyer uses copper to deter the coronavirus

When it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, nothing is off the table.

A local lawyer has found solace in copper-coating, after seeing a PBS documentary about it a few years back.

According to the lawyer, Steve Little, and a CHI infection prevention nurse, there have been articles and studies related to metals like copper and silver having antimicrobial properties. In other words, microorganisms, like a virus, are deactivated after coming into contact with it.

Little showed us some of the homemade copper protection he’s made, including a mask filter and cabinet knobs coated in copper paint.

“We can cover touch surfaces with copper. We can make our planes and trains and automobiles safe again. We can use copper ionization in the HVAC system and clean the indoor air. Again, we can sort -of reclaim our world,” he elaborated.

Little says for it to really have an effect, the general public would have to get on board or an industry leader who could produce it in mass, at the least.

He’s actually written a letter to President Trump outlining his research.

According to a publication by the American Society of Microbiology, copper ionization has been used for sterilization for thousands of years.