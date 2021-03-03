Local library is keeping Dr. Seuss books on the shelves despite recent controversy

Library directors across the country are keeping Dr. Seuss books on the shelves despite recent controversy surrounding racist images in his older books.

We asked the Minot Public Library director what’s happening there.

Janet Anderson says it’s not new news. She says librarians have known about this issue for a long time.

She adds that some of Dr. Seuss’s books were written in the 1930s and show some of the common stereotypes for that time period.

She encourages people to instead find books that do reflect the current times — the ones that show Indigenous, Black and Asian protagonists.

“But, we’re not going to get rid of them because they’re excellent books for early readers. And they have, as another colleague I saw said, they have a really great way of introducing children to reading,” Anderson said.

While the existing books will stay on the shelves at Minot Public Library, six of Seuss’s books will no longer be published because of the racist and insensitive imagery.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises made this decision last year.

