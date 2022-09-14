BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Organizers are setting up for this weekend’s Bismarck Marathon, and starting Thursday, runners who are signed up can start picking up their race numbers.

This year’s races include a motivational mile, a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon, and a full marathon happening Friday and Saturday.

Thousands of people have signed up, and most of them have been putting in the time training and getting in shape.

But for first-timers, we asked St. Alexius exercise physiologist Wayde Schulz for some good advice with a few days to spare.

“Go through and I would lay out your attire that you’re going to wear for the race. Run in something that you’ve been training in the whole time. The day before, the week before. The day of the race is not the time to try new shoes, new shorts, new shirts, stuff like that,” said Exercise Physiologist, Wayde Schulz.

The marathon events start and finish at Cottonwood Park in Bismarck.

Registration for the races closes at 9 p.m. on Friday.