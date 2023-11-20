BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The best deals for shopping are typically reserved for Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, but nowadays, this special event tends to last the entire weekend, and even the following Monday online.

So how will this year’s Black Friday impact your wallet?

“We have been moving in more tenants almost every day for the past month,” said Kirkwood Mall’s General Manager Jennifer Wilson, “and we have several more moving in this week. Overall, there will be over 25 new offerings and experiences this holiday season.”

New vendors and offerings at the mall include shops, personalized ornaments, and skin care.

In addition to the new businesses, some familiar faces will be seen around the mall as well, as both the Dakota Square Mall in Minot and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck open early Friday morning for customers to shop until they drop.

“Dakota Square Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving,” stated CBL Properties Minot Representative Stacy Keating. “We’ve been closed on Thanksgiving for the past five, six years. We will be open on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Santa will be arriving this weekend as well in addition to the promotions our wonderful retailers are going to be offering. Santa will be available for photos starting on Friday until Christmas Eve.”

“Black Friday is the best day of the year,” Wilson stated. “Every retailer will offer special promotions that day — some with doorbusters, some with extra gifts with purchases. Many of our tenants have deals that will start early in the morning, but some will start mid-day, and others will start later as well.”

No matter what time you arrive for Black Friday, there will be deals waiting for you, as long as you practice proper safety and child-watching as you do so, as all stores say they are expecting big crowds this year.