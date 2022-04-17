Even though the blizzard has been a wild ride for North Dakota, many are making the most of it.

One of our viewers, Jeffrey Verhey, sent in photos of a snow tomb he created.

The snow mountain from the blizzard reminded him of images recalled from his childhood of Jesus’s tomb.

Verhey says he looked at it and got the idea to recreate the tomb.

He was inspired by his faith and inspired by the faith of the people in North Dakota to try to get through things like the blizzard and still celebrate Easter.

Verhey says he was able to build the tomb on his own, only taking up part of his morning.