Local Man Creates New Job Search Engine

A local man is helping the community find a job in a cost effective way.

Many of us use job search engines such as Indeed, Glassdoor, or even LinkedIn, but we often have to pay for full services. Legend Intern is the new site created by Minot resident Bryan Anderson. He says users can now search and upload their resume for jobs locally, statewide, and internationally and it’s completely free of charge. He says businesses can add their job listings and requirements free of charge as well to hopefully find future employees.

“This has the potential to be quite successful. It all depends if we get the ball rolling and that’s whether or not we get the companies and the interns to actually use the website. The places are provided and it’s there and available and once people start using it I think we’ll have the potential to do amazing things.” says Bryan Anderson, Legends Intern LLC.

