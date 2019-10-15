Local man reunited with high school class ring

BISMARCK — Who knew this ring would bring two strangers together?

“You can’t make this stuff up, I thought I would never see the ring again. He had pictures that it was packed with dirt,” said Rick Collin, Bismarck resident.

Sixty-four-year-old Collin lost his 1973 Potomac High School class ring he got in Maryland.

“I was the editor of the high school paper, had a lot of good memories and friends. I can remember getting the ring. It was a big deal,” said Collin.

Also a big deal, losing it after moving to Bismarck.

“She asked me one day, ‘Can I wear your ring?’ I thought about it because it was my high school ring. So, I said, ‘Why not?’ because otherwise, it would be just sitting on my desk,” said Collin.

Collin’s daughter brought it to Bismarck High School and never thought he would see it again.

12 years later, he would meet Jason Barker and his metal detector. Barker just happened to be searching around Bismarck High School and little did he know he would find the ring.

“Once I saw that it was a class ring from 1973 at Potomac High School my mind was racing. I knew instantly to reach out and try to find the owner,” said Barker.

Within a few days, he reached out to the person in charge of the alumni facebook page.

“I got a text message from old high school classmates and they told me it looks like your ring has been found,” said Barker.

One thing led to another, and Collin was reunited with his ring, but also made a new friend.

Now Barker is passing on his hobby of using a metal detector to his daughter and hopefully, she finds a treasure that will be meaningful to someone — and hopefully it won’t take 12 years.