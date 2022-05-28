Earlier this week KX News had the pleasure of going live at Sibley Parks camping grounds and met Chad Hatzenbuhler.

Today he shared his sweetness with the entire campgrounds.

Around 6 pm today, Chad Hatzenbuhler and his family celebrated Memorial Day weekend by giving out free ice cream to all the happy campers.

He told us that they were able to give out over 200 ice cream sandwiches.

The cool part about it all was that the ice cream was delivered out of a vintage camper that was converted into an ice cream trailer.

Hatzenbuhler says all summer long they will be going to campgrounds and giving an ice-cold sweet treat to all campers.